Italy to play Germany and England

Italy will face both England and Germany in March ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

The Azzurri qualified with a 100 percent record and have been drawn in a group with Switzerland, Turkey and Wales.

Corriere dello Sport are reporting that they’ll take on England at Wembley on March 27, while the game against Germany will be held in either Munich or Nuremberg on March 31.

Italy are likely to play two more games before the tournament starts.

It’s though that one of those will be against European opposition – Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine and Austria are all candidates – whereas the other will be against a non-European side.

Each of the Azzurri’s three group games will be played at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.