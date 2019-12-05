Italy to take on Germany in March friendly

Roberto Mancini and his Italy side will take on Germany in friendly action on March 31 in preparation for Euro 2020.

The Azzurri qualified for the tournament with a perfect record in qualifying, recording 10 wins from as many matches for the first time ever.

Italy will feature in Group A alongside Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, with the Azzurri playing the Turks in the opening match of the competition.

Before that Mancini will test his men in some high profile contests, taking on Germany on March 31 in Nuremberg.

Germany are in Group F, the so-called Group of Death, with France, Portugal and the winner of play-off winner A or D.

The last time the two countries squared off was in 2016 at San Siro which played out to a 0-0 draw.

While not yet confirmed, it’s also expected they will face England at Wembley during the same international break.