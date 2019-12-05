Juventus lose midfielder for three months

Maurizio Sarri will be without Sami Khedira for the next three months after the midfielder underwent knee surgery.

The 32-year-old has been absent in recent times due to an ongoing problem with his left knee, missing out on the Bianconeri’s recent 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.

Unfortunately for Khedira the problem was serious enough that it required arthroscopic surgery, with Juventus stating on their official website that the procedure was completed successfully.

It’s expected the former Real Madrid man will miss the next three months of action, which is a big blow to Sarri’s plans.

Khedira has started in 13 of 18 matches so far this campaign, and his absence could open the door for Emre Can to reemerge from the shadows.

The former Liverpool man has found playing time hard to come by this season as he was not included in the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

With Khedira expected to be removed from that list it opens the door for Can to be added, which would quell reports linking him with a January exit.