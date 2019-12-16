Juventus meet Lyon, Napoli take on Barcelona and Atalanta handed Valencia in Champions League

Serie A’s sides won’t have it easy in their Champions League last 16 ties with Juventus drawn against Lyon, Napoli to meet Barcelona and Atalanta to take on Valencia in their first ever knockout round tie.

The Bianconeri reached the last 16 after topping their group ahead of Atletico Madrid and, on paper at least, benefitted from a more favourable draw.

Their trip to France won’t be easy though, despite Lyon’s recent problems.

But Atalanta and Napoli didn’t enjoy such a luxury. La Dea progressed behind Premier League champions Manchester City while the Partenopei were second in their group after European champions and current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

La Dea’s draw against the LaLiga side will give them a real chance of continuing their European fairytale, though Napoli will be up against it against the Catalans.

Juventus, as a seeded side, will play the second leg of their tie at home in Turin though Atalanta and Napoli will play their home games first.