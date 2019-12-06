Juventus pair subject of Borussia Dortmund interest

Borussia Dortmund are plotting to move for Juventus’ pair of Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic.

Both the Croatian and the German are out of favour under Maurizio Sarri and the Bundesliga side are hoping to capitalise on their situation in Turin.

According to the Corriere di Torino, Dortmund will put €30 million on the table to sign both.

But any offer is dependant on what happens in the Champions League this month. Should Dortmund qualify for the knockout rounds, they’ll be looking to invest to reinforce their squad.