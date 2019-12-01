Juventus player ratings: Buffon blunder proves costly for Bianconeri

Sassuolo took advantage of some woeful defending to secure a 2-2 draw against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci gave the hosts an early lead with a fine strike from the edge of the box, but Sassuolo hit back in style immediately through Jeremy Boga’s sumptuous chipped effort.

Within a minute of the start of the second half, a catalogue of errors allowed Sassuolo to take a shock lead. Francesco Caputo took advantage of a dreadful Matthijs De Ligt clearance to strike on goal, and his low shot was bundled over the line by a weak Gianluigi Buffon attempted save.

However, Juventus hit back through a penalty after substitute Paulo Dybala was brought down in the box, with Cristiano Ronaldo making no mistake from the spot, but could not find a winner.