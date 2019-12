Juventus moved back to the top of Serie A, if only for a few hours, with a Jekyll and Hyde performance that saw them beat Udinese 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A Cristiano Ronaldo double and a Leonardo Bonucci header on the stroke of half time were enough to secure La Vecchia Signora’s first win in three Serie A games despite a lacklustre second half performance that saw them allow Udinese’s Ignacio Pussetto score a late consolation goal.