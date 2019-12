A poor outing from Juan Cuadrado proved decisive as Juventus fell 3-1 to Lazio on Saturday.

The Colombian was a constant thorn in the side of the Biancocelesti with the ball, but without it he hurt the Old Lady’s own cause.

Unfortunately for Cuadrado his red card for a foul on Lazzari was the difference in the match, even though Wojciech Tomasz Szczesny did his best to prevent a defeat.