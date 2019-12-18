Juventus player ratings: Ronaldo rises highest to head Bianconeri to victory

A superb Cristiano Ronaldo header helped Juventus to a 2-1 victory over 10-man Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri led early on through a magnificent Paulo Dybala volley, but were pegged back as Gianluca Caprari took advantage of slack defending to equalise.

However, Ronaldo rose highest at the back post to nod Juventus ahead once more on the stroke of half time, and his goal proved to be decisive as the visitors held on for victory.

Despite pushing forward late on, Sampdoria’s cause was hampered by Caprari’s red card in injury time for a foul on Merih Demiral.