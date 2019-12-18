Juventus put offer on the table for RB Salzburg star

Juventus are continuing to pursue the possibility of bringing teenage sensation Erling Haaland to the club when the transfer window opens in January.

Haaland, who is the son of former Norwegian international Alf-Inge Haaland, has become one of European football’s hottest properties this season displaying a phenomenal eye for goal.

The 19-year-old has scored 17 goals in his first 16 Austrian Bundesliga appearances so far this term and led RB Salzburg’s Champions League campaign with eight goals in six games.

Representatives of Juventus have now held several meetings with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over the last few weeks with the view of making the striker a member of Maurizio Sarri’s squad in January, according to a report by the Corriere dello Sport.

It’s believed that La Vecchia Signora have offered a deal worth €3 million a season, plus bonuses, to tempt the Norwegian international to make the move to Serie A.

Despite their efforts the Bianconeri will face heavy competition for Haaland’s signature with his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested in bringing the striker to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund also in the market for a striker.