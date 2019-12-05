Juventus ready to make strong push for Chelsea full-back

Without a real alternative for Alex Sandro at left-back in the squad, Juventus are ready to make a strong push to land Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in January.

The Bianconeri are considered Italy’s deepest side with valid alternatives at each position, and while they have the versatile Mattia De Sciglio to cover for Sandro, he isn’t left-footed.

As a result Juve are keen to bring in someone more naturally suited to the position, with Corriere della Sera stating Emerson Palmieri fits the bill.

The Italy international has finally settled into life in England, making nine Premier League appearances so far this campaign after struggling to make an impact since his move from Roma in January 2018.

As a result the Blues have made it clear they will only begin talks should a bid of €30 million be made, which could prove problematic given Juventus are only ready to discuss a possible loan move at this time.