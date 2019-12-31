Juventus – Team of the Decade

Juventus were utterly dominant in the last decade, collecting eight of the Serie A titles on offer.

It certainly isn’t easy to pick a best XI from such a star-studded group but there are certain names which pick themselves.

The defensive stalwarts and goalkeeper are all automatic inclusions, although it is a little harder further forward.

That Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo make it and are joined by Miralem Pjanic who has been a key figure since his move from Roma.

Carlos Tevez is a certainty given his heroics and is joined by compatriot Paulo Dybala by virtue of the magic he has weaved, while you simply can’t have a side without Cristiano Ronaldo given his standing in the global game.

And let’s face it, he hasn’t been bad in Turin either!