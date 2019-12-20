Juventus to incorporate Arabic calligraphy in special Supercoppa Italiana shirt

Juventus are set to wear yet another shirt on Sunday when they take on Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh.

The Bianconeri have already worn two different home shirts this season, and are set to line up in a third in Saudi Arabia.

This time the design will feature traditional Arabic calligraphy as they collaborate with Saudi-Moroccan calligraphy artist, Shaker Kashaari.

Each shirt number will have an Arabic calligraphic design that reads the club’s name.

Additionally, each player’s name will be written in Arabic.

Juventus are the current holders of the Supercoppa, having beaten AC Milan last year, though the Biancocelesti did come out on top when this year’s pairing faced off in 2017.