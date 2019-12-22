Juventus v Lazio: Official Supercoppa Italiana Line-Ups

Juventus and Lazio have confirmed their starting line-ups for the Supercoppa Italiana clash in Saudi Arabia, where the first piece of domestic silverware is up for grabs.

Wojciech Szczesny has overcame his injury issues to regain the gloves, while Matthijs de Ligt also returns to the defence for Juventus.

Although Giorgio Chiellini travelled with the squad to lend his support and was included in the travelling party, he is, of course, still a long way off fitness.

Simone Inzaghi has few injury problems to contend with aside from Jordan Lukaku and Denis Vavro meaning he has named the starting side that was expected.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Demiral, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Higuain, Ronaldo.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile