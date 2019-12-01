Juventus v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for their Round 14 Serie A fixture.

Maurizio Sarri’s men will be confident of victory given they have won their last seven Serie A games against Sassuolo, scoring 21 goals in the process.

So far this season, Juventus have picked up 35 points in Serie A, only they themselves have ever earned more at this stage – in 2018/19 (37) and in 2005/06 (36).

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Higuain

Sassuolo: Turati; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Djuricic, Traore, Boga; Caputo