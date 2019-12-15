Juventus v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Udinese to the Allianz Stadium as they look to reclaim top spot in Serie A.

Currently two points behind Inter, Juventus go into Sunday’s match safe in the knowledge that they have won 20 of the last 25 meetings with Udinese.

The only Udinese player to have scored against Juventus in Serie A is Kevin Lasagna, who bagged the Zebrette’s consolation in the 4-1 defeat last season in Turin.

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Demiral, Sandro; Rabiot, Bentancur, Matuidi; Dybala; Higuain, Ronaldo

Udinese: Musso; De Maio, Ekong, Nuytinck; ter Avest, Fofana, Mandragora, de Paul, Stryger Larsen; Okaka, Lasagna