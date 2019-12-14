Juventus v Udinese: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After slipping in each of their past two Serie A fixtures, Juventus aim to get back on track when they welcome Udinese to Turin on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Pjanic, Cuadrado.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Khedira, Douglas Costa, Ramsey, Bentancur.

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; De Maio, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; ter Avest, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Larsen; Okaka, Lasagna.

Unavailable: Jajalo, Samir, Sema.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have won more Serie A matches against Udinese than any other side (61, 14 more than any other team).

– None of the last 25 meetings between Juventus (20 wins) and Udinese (5 wins) have been drawn, with the last draw between the sides coming back in 1990.

– In the three points for a win era, only in 2009/10 (16) have Juventus conceded more goals than after 15 Serie A games than this season (15) – at the end of that league season they had conceded 56 goals (only five teams conceded more).

– Juventus drew their last home league match, having won their previous nine in Serie A and Champions League under Maurizio Sarri.

– In their last seven league games, Udinese have alternated between scoring (four) and not scoring (three). Only SPAL (eight) have failed to score in more Serie A games than the Friulani this season (seven).

– The last time Udinese won an away match against a side in the top four positions in Serie A was back in December 2017 (vs Inter); they’ve most nine and drawn one of their 10 such matches since.

– In their last three league games, Juventus’ opponents have averaged 24.7 touches in their penalty area, and averaged seven shots on target per game. In their previous 12 games, their opponents had averaged just 16 touches in their box and 3.8 shots on target per game.

– Udinese have scored fewer second half goals than any side in Serie A this season (three). However, they’ve also conceded the fewest goals in the final 15 minutes of games (one).

– Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals in Serie A against Udinese, six of these with Juventus. He has been directly involved in 13 goals against the Friulani (seven goals, six assists), more than against any other team in the competition.

– The only Udinese player to have scored against Juventus in Serie A is Kevin Lasagna, who netted in a 4-1 defeat in the last match of last season at Allianz Stadium.