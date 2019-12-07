Kouame injury ruined €22 million move to Crystal Palace

Genoa striker Christian Kouame’s recent knee injury will not only keep him out for the remainder of the season, but it will also prevent him from completing a move to Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old was having a standout campaign for the Rossoblu, netting five times in 11 Serie A matches before his season came to a crashing halt.

While on duty with the Ivory Coast Under-23 team in November, Kouame suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Along with being forced to watch from the sidelines, the injury also brought an end to a reported €22m move to Crystal Palace according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

A deal had all but been reached between owner Enrico Preziosi and the English side, and it would have provided an important financial windfall for the Italian team.

Kouame joined Genoa from Cittadella in 2018 for just €5m plus 10 percent of any future transfer fee, but all that will have to wait as the Ivory coast international works towards a return to the pitch.