Last chance for Montella as Fiorentina host Roma

Fiorentina’s meeting with Roma on Friday evening could prove to be the final chance for Vincenzo Montella.

Montella, who has a history with Roma, could be on the way out of the Stadio Artemio Franchi due to their poor start to this Serie A season.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that only a win will suffice, and even that may only be delaying the inevitable.

After Roma, La Viola face Bologna and SPAL and Montella’s place on the bench will be guaranteed for both of those games with a win over the Giallorossi.

Since leaving the Franchi and ending his first spell at the club, Montella has taken charge at Sampdoria, AC Milan and Sevilla.

His time with the Rossoneri and the Spanish side ended badly, and he’s struggling to reverse that recent trend.