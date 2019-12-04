Lautaro attracts Manchester City and Barcelona interest

Lautaro Martinez’s impressive form with Inter this season hasn’t gone unnoticed and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are the latest side to develop an interest in the Argentinian.

Lautaro joined Inter for just €25 million but has done well at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, particularly since being paired with Romelu Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

Sky Sports have reported that City are keen on the forward due to a specific request of Guardiola and are considering a January offer.

LaLiga Santander champions Barcelona are also monitoring his situation with a view to making a move.

“We like Lautaro Martinez,” said Eric Abidal previously.

“He’s a complete player who is already at a great level.

“I’m clear with my players and I’ve told Luis Suarez that we’re looking for an attacking player.”

Whoever wants to sign the Argentinian will have to pay €111 million to sign him, and the forward is in negotiations to sign a new contract with Inter.