Lautaro Martinez: Icardi and I still speak, we’re good friends

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has confirmed that he still has a good relationship with his former Nerazzurri strike partner Mauro Icardi.

Icardi, who is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, became surplus to requirements at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this past summer with Antonio Conte bringing in Romelu Lukaku to lead the line alongside Martinez.

“We still speak, we’re good friends,” Martinez said during an interview with La Repubblica.

“When I arrived at Inter he gave me more than one hand, he gave me two.”

“He is happy with my performance since he left, when we played together he always did everything possible to be at his best.”

Icardi and Martinez have had similar starts to the season with both having hit the back of the net on eight occasions as they lead their respective clubs towards title challenges.