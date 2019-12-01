Lautaro shines to send Inter top of Serie A

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – A brace by Lautaro Martinez sent Inter top of Serie A as they managed to beat SPAL 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday afternoon.

After dominating the first half with Lautaro bagging two goals before the break, Antonio Conte’s side failed to kill off the game, and a goal by Mattia Valoti 50 minutes in kept Inter on their toes until the end.

As a result of the win, Inter move a point clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A, following the Bianconeri’s draw with Sassuolo earlier in the day.

The Nerazzurri also became only the fifth side in the 21st century to score in each of their first 14 Serie A games in the single season

With the 61,000 fans creating an electric atmosphere on the stands, Inter started the better as they looked eager to find an early opener, showcassing Antonio Conte trademark aggressive football.

The hosts’ high-pressing paid off after 16 minutes, when Mirko Valdifiori lost out to Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, with the Croatian setting up Lautaro who opted for a solo run before firing home at the far post with a precise strike.

Once again, the Romelu Lukaku proved how well he can combine with Lautaro, showing why they are considered one of the deadliest attacking partnerships in Serie A.

A few minutes before the interval, Lukaku held the ball nicely and played it wide for Antonio Candreva, whose cross was perfectly headed in by Lautaro, doubling Inter’s lead.

SPAL hadn’t managed a single shot on target by the break, but things changed five minutes into the second half, as Valoti reduced the gap, driving a low right-footed strike into the corner after getting past Milan Skriniar.

Lautaro missed a great opportunity just after the hour, when a perfect assist by Lukaku found him all alone in front of Etrit Berisha, but indecision allowed the goalkeeper a chance to make the save.

Inter wasted another chance when Lautaro headed the ball into the path of Matias Vecino, who was unable to fire home from close range.

In a tense finale, SPAL had one last chance to earn a point but Jasmin Kurtic’s shot ended just wide, giving Inter victory which puts them top of the Serie A table.