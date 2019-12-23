Lazio strike gold in Saudi Arabia to lift Supercoppa Italiana

Lazio continued their rampant recent form to beat Juventus 3-1 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh and win the Supercoppa Italiana.

Having seen an early Luis Alberto goal cancelled out by Paulo Dybala’s leveller for Juventus on the stroke of half time, the Biancoceleste wrapped up victory through a superb Senad Lulic volley and Danilo Cataldi’s last gasp freekick.

Victory for the Coppa Italia holders saw them extend a winning run against domestic opponents to nine, including a Serie A win over Juventus by the same scoreline just two weeks ago.

Coppa Italia winners reign supreme

With the Supercoppa Italiana pitting the Serie A champions, read Juventus for the past eight editions, against the winners of the Coppa Italia, the Bianconeri have usually gone into the clash as favourites.

However, Lazio’s triumph was the fourth time in the past six seasons that the trophy has gone to the Coppa Italia holders and the Aquile are doing their part in showing themselves to be specialists in performing on the big stage.

With only six points, and a game in hand, separating them from leaders Inter in Serie A, Lazio may have grander ambitions than the Coppa Italia this season.

Lethal Lazio get the better of Juventus once more

In addition to their victory over the Bianconeri just a fortnight ago, Lazio have become a thorn in the Scudetto holders’ side by earning a fourth win in seven matches against them.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has masterminded the capital club to more wins against Juventus than Lazio had managed in their previous 35 encounters, and his team have used a devastating counterattack to inflict consecutive 3-1 defeats on the champions.

Juventus have only suffered two defeats all season and both have come at the hands of the capital club. Indeed, Inzaghi appears to have managed what few have done in Italy in recent years and brought the Juventus juggernaut to a halt.

Juventus must dust themselves off for Scudetto run in

The Bianconeri will smart after another defeat to Lazio and the opportunity for yet more silverware taken from them in the Saudi Arabian heat. However, with the Scudetto race as tight as it has been for the past eight years, focus must return to the domestic front.

Maurizio Sarri’s side still offered a threat but were undone by a combination of a narrow front three being unable to unlock Lazio’s defence, and the ruthless counterattacking of their opponents.

Returning to Serie A, the Turin giants should be able to stamp their authority once more and devote all attention towards winning the Scudetto, as well as finally getting their hands on the Champions League again. The Supercoppa Italiana may look good in the trophy cabinet, but Juventus have bigger fish to fry.