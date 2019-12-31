Lazio – Team of the Decade

For Lazio the past decade has been one of solid consistency as consistent top half finishes and recurring European qualification have made the Biancocelesti a force to be reckoned with in Serie A.

Add to that two Coppa Italia wins, as well as two Supercoppa Italiana victories, with the team going from strength to strength under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi.

The 2013 Coppa win over Roma will live long in the Lazio fans’ memory given they usurped rivals Roma in the final, with Senad Lulic bagging the only goal, and thus winner, on 71 minutes.

More recently, the team are flying high in Serie A, and look primed to make the leap from Europa League regulars to Champions League qualifiers, partly due to the goals and assists of Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, who both make the Team of the Decade.

Stars from earlier in the 2010s such as Miroslav Klose and Hernanes also make the cut, as does captain Stefano Mauri who spent 10 years with the capital club.