Lazio v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio, safe in the knowledge that they have only lost one of their last 29 Serie A games against the capital club.

Lazio’s last victory over Juventus in Serie A was back in December 2003, though Simone Inzaghi’s men have won their last six league matches.

It’ll likely be a war of attrition late on, as Lazio have scored the most goals in the last 30 minutes of play in this Serie A season (14), while no side has conceded fewer than Juventus in the same period (three).

Lazio: Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Felipe; Lulic, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lazzari; Immobile, Correa

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo