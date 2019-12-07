Lazio v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus put their astonishing recent Serie A record against Lazio on the line once more when they travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Berisha, Lukaku, Marusic, Patric.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Douglas Costa, Khedira, Ramsey.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have lost only one of their last 29 Serie A games against Lazio (W22, D6), and only once have they not scored in that run.

– Lazio’s last home win against Juventus in Serie A was back in December 2003 (2-0), drawing three and losing 11 since then.

– Juventus have won all their games in Serie A this season against teams currently in the top half of the table: the Bianconeri have collected 18 points from such games, five more than any other team.

– For the first time in their history, Lazio have scored at least two goals in nine Serie A games in a row. From 2000 onwards, only two teams recorded a longer run in a single top flight season: Inter (10 in 2006/07) Atalanta (10 in 2019/20).

– Juventus are the only unbeaten side in all competitions among teams in the top five European leagues this season (W15 D4). In their last 19 games of 2018/19, the Bianconeri recorded six defeats (W9 D4).

– Lazio have won their last six league games: the Biancocelesti have never had a longer run in the first half of a Serie A season.

– Lazio have scored the most goals in the last 30 minutes of play in this Serie A season (14), while no side has conceded fewer than Juventus in the same period (three).

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is the third player in Serie A history to score at least 17 goals in his team’s first 14 seasonal league games, after Antonio Angelillo (21 in 1958/59) and Felice Placido Borel (17 in 1933/34).

– With 12 goals scored against Lazio in nine games in the top flight, Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuaín is the current player who has scored the most Serie A goals against a single team.

– Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has scored seven Serie A goals against Lazio, against no other team has he scored more (also Milan and Udinese). His next appearance will be his 200th for Juventus in all competitions.