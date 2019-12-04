Marchisio: Inter reacted to Conte immediately, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t problems

Juventus great Claudio Marchisio doesn’t think Maurizio Sarri will find himself in trouble at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady slipped to second in the Serie A table at the weekend when their draw against Sassuolo was followed up by Inter beating SPAL at home to claim top spot.

“It doesn’t seem to me as though Sarri has had any particular difficulties so far,” Marchisio said.

“But the reaction of Inter’s players to [Antonio] Conte was immediate. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t problems though.

“The season is long. Juventus know how to handle situations and they’re always favourites.”

Juventus take on Lazio in Rome this coming weekend, which Marchisio expects to be a tough task.

“Lazio are a great team now, just like Atalanta,” he explained.

“They’re in great shape and we’ll have to be ready for a good game.”

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday evening and while not everyone at Juventus is pleased by the news, Marchisio has no complaints.

“People vote for it,” he said, “it’s right that it went to him.”