Materazzi jokes: Congratulations Air CR7, you’re almost like me

Marco Materazzi has jokingly congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for his stunning header away to Sampdoria for Juventus on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese scored a towering effort at the end of the first half to give the Old Lady a 2-1 lead, which proved to be the winner.

Now Materazzi has become the latest to heap praise on the forward, comparing it to a goal he scored for Italy against the Czech Republic at the 2006 World Cup.

“Well done Air CR7,” he wrote on Instagram, making reference to Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan brand along with a picture of his header and Cristiano’s.

“Almost like me. Congratulations for the goal.’