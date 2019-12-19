Mertens works in gym as Napoli train

Napoli trained on Wednesday morning without forward Dries Mertens, who worked alone in the gym.

The Partenopei worked on ball exercises under Gennaro Gattuso’s orders. The former AC Milan boss also put his players through their paces with some set piece practice and tactical work.

The squad did then go inside for their own gym work, though Mertens never joined them on the pitch.

Nikola Maksimovic and Kalidou Koulibaly also missed out on the session as they received treatment.

Next up for Napoli is a trip to Reggio Emilia to take on Sassuolo this Sunday, which could prove to be the Belgian’s last for the club with his future in doubt.