Mihajlovic: Not everyone can face evil in the same way

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has spoken of the ongoing battle with leukaemia that had kept him off the touchline for the majority of the club’s games this season.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia in July but has continued in his role with the Rossoblu despite undergoing several aggressive rounds of treatment.

“I promised my players I would go to Verona,” Mihajlovic said as he spoke at the Gazzetta Awards.

“I only weighed 72 kilos, I was a dead man walking, but it was a promise.

“Not everyone can face evil in the same way, but it’s important not to hold back and not to lose the will to live.”

Mihajlovic also took some time to praise his wife Arianna for helping him tackle the disease head on.

“You understand even more how important family are in these situations,” he added. “Arianna is the only person I know who has, if you can say, more balls than I.”

Mihajlovic also has a fight on his hands in Serie A with Bologna’s mixed start to the season leaving them only six points above the relegation places as the halfway point of the campaign nears.