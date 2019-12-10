Mihajlovic to be made honorary citizen of Bologna

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will be made an honorary citizen of the city.

The Serbian returned to the Rossoblu bench over the weekend as he continues his fight against leukaemia, and although the match ended in a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan, it didn’t take away from the significance of the occasion.

Mihajlovic has been battling the illness since the summer, undergoing three cycles of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

That didn’t stop the 50-year-old from making his presence felt over the past few months, delivering instructions to players via video conferences while also making sporadic appearances at early-season matches.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, and as a result Bologna city council have announced that after a 30-0 vote, Mihajlovic will be made an honorary citizen of the city – the first time a sporting figure has been given the prestigious honour.

“A brother and son of Bologna, the council – during today’s meeting – unanimously approved the agenda to give Sinisa Mihajlovic honorary citizenship,” read a tweet by the council.

Although the date of the ceremony hasn’t been announced, it is expected to take place sometime between January and February of 2020.