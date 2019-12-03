Montella feeling the pressure at Fiorentina

Fiorentina could be in the market for a new coach in the near future as reports suggest Vincenzo Montella is on the hot seat.

The Viola fell 1-0 to Lecce last Saturday, their third defeat in a row and fourth match without a win which puts them in 13th position in Serie A after 14 matches.

Unfortunately for Montella the defeat is nothing new since he returned to the club back in April 2019, as he’s only managed five wins in 23 matches in all competitions.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the pressure is on the tactician to turn things around. Although owner Rocco Commisso publicly backed Montella after the defeat to Lecce, it doesn’t mean things can’t quickly change.

With La Viola taking on Cittadella in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, it’s believed a defeat to the Serie B side would be the final nail in the coffin for the coach.