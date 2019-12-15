Montella: Fiorentina have to play with the passion shown against Inter every week

Fiorentina fought for a stoppage-time equaliser against Inter on Sunday evening and Viola boss Vincenzo Montella wants to see the same fight more often from his team.

Dusan Vlahovic netted in the 92nd minute after the Nerazzurri had dominated for much of the game, but Montella was pleased with his side’s efforts.

“This result means a lot for us,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“We had a good game and it would have been too much for us to lose this match.

“I send my congratulations to the whole team.

“We have to play with this spirit every week.”

Vlahovic bagged his third goal of the Serie A season with his strike and at 19 years old only Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski has at least that many goals at a younger age this term.

“I’m delighted for him and his goal,” Montella added.

“He’s a very hard worker and he has a lot of quality.”