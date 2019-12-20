Montella: Relegation isn’t something to highlight, I can still give a lot to Fiorentina

Vincenzo Montella remains confident that he can reverse Fiorentina’s fortunes despite them now being winless in seven Serie A matches after losing 4-1 at home to Roma on Friday evening.

La Viola now sit just four points above Brescia in 18th and two above Sampdoria in 17th, but Montella doesn’t want to start looking over his shoulder.

“It’s not something to highlight,” Montella said at his post-match press conference.

“Our position in the table is very bad given the value our team has, and we could have had more points by now.

“But the rest of the season depends on the transfer market and how the guys grow.”

Fingers have been pointed at Montella for the poor run, but he believes that he has what is needed to turn things around.

“The numbers are bad,” he admitted when asked how he felt about his position.

“They have to be divided between this season and last though. They’re two different experiences.

“I’m here, I want to be here, the team are following me and I think I can bring something to the table.”

It’s thought that Montella may now be out of a job before Christmas, which is just five days away, but he hadn’t spoken to anyone higher up in the club before arriving at the press room after the game.

“I haven’t talked to anyone,” he said.

“It’s a bad time, there is a bit of discomfort because to the game.

“Now they go on holiday and morale cannot be high.”