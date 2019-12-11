Napoli appoint Gattuso as new coach

Napoli have officially unveiled Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach on Wednesday evening, less than a day after Carlo Ancelotti was relieved of his duties with the club.

Ancelotti was sacked less than two hours after beating Genk 4-0 in the Champions League as Napoli cruised into the Round of 16.

Gattuso and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis came to an agreement on Sunday, following the club’s draw with Udinese, and the ex-Milan boss will receive a salary of €750,000 net until June.

If Gattuso manages to secure fourth spot in Serie A, and thus qualification for next season’s Champions League, his contract will be extended for a further two seasons. In addition his salary will increase to €1.5 million a year.

Upon his unveiling, Gattuso was extremely complimentary of Ancelotti, who was his coach at AC Milan.

“Ancelotti is like a father to me,” Gattuso said. “He’s always been close to me and supported me. He’s won it all and I still have a lot to prove.”