Napoli identify Torreira as January target

Napoli are reported to be interested in signing Lucas Torreira from Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Azzurri, who currently sit 11 points off the Champions League places without a win in eight Serie A matches, are seemingly desperate to add to their squad in order to turn their poor start to the season around.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Gattuso’s side are willing to offer a total of €30 million for Torreira, with the player originally joining on an 18-month loan, at a cost of €3m, and then signing for the club permanently for the remaining €27m.

Torreira would fit the bill for new manager Gennaro Gattuso: he is a combative midfielder, which the team are currently lacking, and he has experience of the Italian league having only moved to Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 after three years with the Blucerchiati.

However, the Uruguayan central midfielder is thought to be unconvinced on the potential switch whilst he tries to understand what Gattuso’s project will look like at Napoli.

This, coupled with the fact Arsenal and their new manager Mikel Arteta are unwilling to allow Torreira to leave the Emirates Stadium, means the transfer looks unlikely to occur in this January window.