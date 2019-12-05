Napoli line up Gattuso as Ancelotti replacement

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti faces two must-win games against Udinese and Genk with the Partenopei board lining up Gennaro Gattuso as his replacement should he fail.

Ancelotti’s side have failed to win a Serie A game since their 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona in October and have fallen 17 points behind current league leaders Inter ending any hopes of challenging for a Scudetto.

Former AC Milan coach Gattuso is now considered the favourite to replace Ancelotti should club president Aurelio De Laurentiis decide to make a coaching change, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It’s thought that the Partenopei’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already held talks with Gattuso to secure his services with the former Italian international asking for assurances that it will be a long-term position.

Napoli face a struggling Udinese on Saturday evening before they host Genk in the Champions League on Tuesday and Ancelotti will be need his squad to break their poor run of form if he is to save his job.