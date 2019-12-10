Napoli sack Ancelotti

Conor Clancy Date: 10th December 2019 at 11:49pm
Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as Napoli coach this Tuesday evening.

The Partenopei successfully negotiated their way through to the Champions League knockout rounds with a 4-0 defeat of Genk at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I hope to be in charge against Parma at the weekend,” Ancelotti said afterwards, but he wasn’t afforded any more time, with Napoli’s seven-game winless run in Serie A proving too much for Aurelio De Laurentiis to accept.

“The club have decided to remove Mr. Ancelotti as coach,” read a tweet on Napoli’s official Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

“The relationship of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact.”

Gennaro Gattuso is now expected to take over at the San Paolo.

 

