Napoli sack Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as Napoli coach this Tuesday evening.

The Partenopei successfully negotiated their way through to the Champions League knockout rounds with a 4-0 defeat of Genk at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I hope to be in charge against Parma at the weekend,” Ancelotti said afterwards, but he wasn’t afforded any more time, with Napoli’s seven-game winless run in Serie A proving too much for Aurelio De Laurentiis to accept.

La Societa Sportiva Calcio Napoli ha deciso di revocare l’incarico di responsabile tecnico della prima squadra al signor Carlo Ancelotti.

Rimangono intatti i rapporti di amicizia, stima e rispetto reciproco tra la società, il suo presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis e Carlo Ancelotti — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

“The club have decided to remove Mr. Ancelotti as coach,” read a tweet on Napoli’s official Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

“The relationship of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact.”

Gennaro Gattuso is now expected to take over at the San Paolo.