Napoli – Team of the Decade

In a decade which has been heavily dominated by Juventus, Napoli can arguably claim to the best of the rest in Italy in the 2010s.

With fine coaches in Walter Mazzarri, Rafa Benitez, Maurizio Sarri, and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, the Partenopei finished second in Serie A four times, won two Coppa Italia trophies, won the 2014 Supercoppa Italiana, and reached the semi-finals of the 2014/15 Europa League.

This Napoli XI is built around the defence predominantly from the Mazzarri era but Kalidou Koulibaly has been magnificent since his arrival from Belgian club Genk in 2014 and the midfield trio of Allan, Jorginho, and Marek Hamsik was fundamental in the Sarri reign.

Hamsik broke the record for the most matches and goals for the Neapolitan side during the 2010s while Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens have also scored over 100 goals for the club in competitives matches.

Local boys Paolo Cannavaro and Lorenzo Insigne also feature in this team whereas the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Jose Callejon, and Gonzalo Higuain are just some of the players unlucky to be omitted from this XI.