Napoli v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Gennaro Gattuso takes charge of Napoli for the first time since replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and welcomes Parma to the Stadio San Paolo in Serie A.

The Partenopei have been out of sorts this season and will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive league fixture without a home win, their worst run since March 2010.

However, the hosts have a strong track record against Parma, with victories in their past two meetings and eight in the past 13, whilst Arkadiusz Milik has netted four times against the Crociati over the past two seasons.

Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four Serie A away matches and can extend that to their best run since 2014.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barilla; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.