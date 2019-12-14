Napoli v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Gennaro Gattuso takes charge of Napoli for the first time on Saturday evening when his new side welcome Parma to the Stadio San Paolo at 6pm.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Suspended: Maksimovic.

Unavailable: Malcuit, Tonelli.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Inglese, Karamoh, Kucka, Scozzarella.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli and Parma have drawn only one of their last 13 Serie A meetings (2-2 in May 2015) – with Napoli winning eight to Parma’s four in that time.

– Napoli have won their last two Serie A games against Parma at San Paolo: they have never won three home consecutive matches against the Crociati in the competition.

– Napoli have picked up 21 points in Serie A this season, the last time they collected fewer points in their first 15 games was back in 2000/01 (14).

– The last time Napoli haven’t won in four consecutive home Serie A matches was back in March 2010 – they are currently on a streak of three in a row at San Paolo without a win (D2 L1).

– Parma have won two of their last seven Serie A games (D3 L2), having won three of their previous four before that (L1).

– Parma are looking to remain unbeaten in five consecutive Serie A away games for the first time since 2014 (currently W1 D3).

– Napoli have six players with two or more goals in the current Serie A campaign, no other team has more.

– Napoli have hit the woodwork 10 times in Serie A this season, more than any other side. If all woodwork hits counted as goals, Napoli would have eight more points than they currently have, the biggest difference in the division.

– Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has scored four goals against Parma, against no other team he netted more in Serie A.

– Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski is the only player born since 2000 to have started at least 15 matches in the top five European leagues this season.