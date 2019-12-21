Official: Fiorentina sack Montella

Vincenzo Montella has been sacked as coach of Fiorentina.

La Viola are winless in seven Serie A games and Friday evening’s 4-1 defeat at home to Roma proved to be the final straw for Montella, who had struggled since returning to the Stadio Artemio Franchi earlier in 2019.

The coach and club held a meeting late on Friday night after the loss against the Giallorossi and with those continuing into the early hours of Saturday morning, a decision was reached for him to be dismissed.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that Vincenzo Montella has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” read a statement on the club’s website on Saturday morning.

Club statement: Vincenzo Montella relieved of duties as Fiorentina coach.

“The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team’s performances and results.

“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.

“The club would like to thank Vincenzo Montella for his efforts and commitment in recent months and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

“A new head coach will be announced in the coming days.”

Montella was aware of the seriousness of the situation at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, though he was confident in his post-match press conference that he would have been able to turn things around and he believed the players were still on his side.

“The numbers are bad,” he admitted when asked how he felt about his position.

“They have to be divided between this season and last though. They’re two different experiences.

“I’m here, I want to be here, the team are following me and I think I can bring something to the table.”

Fiorentina sit 14th in Serie A, just four points above the relegation zone.