Official: Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed his return to AC Milan.

The Swedish forward has returned to the Stadio San Siro, where he represented the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 times in 85 games.

Milan as good as confirmed Ibrahimovic’s signing this Friday afternoon with a couple of tweets, seemingly building up to the announcement.

Ibrahimovic has been available on a free transfer since leaving Los Angeles Galaxy in November, and has signed an initial six-month deal in Milan with a option of an additional 12 months.

The Italian giants are in a desperate situation again this season in Serie A. They currently sit 11th and are 21 points shy of neighbours and leaders Inter.

Milan’s 2019 finished on the pitch with a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo.