OPTA compile Serie A Team of the Decade

It’s been quite a decade of Italian football, one which has been heavily dominated by Juventus, but the imminent arrival of 2020 allows us to reflect on the last ten years.

Some players have shone more than others, and it’s no surprise that most of the standouts have come from the Bianconeri.

OPTA have put together their best XI of the decade that was 2010 – 2019.

11 – Here is the Serie A best XI of the last #decade based on Opta data. Constellation.#Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/xBQecC8UCv — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 31, 2019

Six of those selected played for Juventus in Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo and Gonzalo Higuain.

Napoli are the next best represented side with three players having played for them, sharing Higuain with Juve and also boasting Kalidou Koulibaly and Marek Hamsik.

Maicon is Inter’s only representative, Alejandro Gomez is flying the flags of Catania and Atalanta, while Antonio Di Natale is representing Udinese.

There’s no place for any AC Milan, Roma or Lazio players in the XI.