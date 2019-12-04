Paratici: Juventus are happy with and confident in De Ligt

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has given his thoughts on the club’s signing of 20-year-old central defender Matthijs De Ligt and says they’re happy with his performances so far.

De Ligt, who joined La Vecchia Signora from Ajax in July for a fee of €75m, has featured in 11 of the club’s first 14 Serie A games and has received mixed reviews since replacing the injured Giorgio Chiellini at the heart of Maurizio Sarri’s defence.

“We have always had an eye on these kind of purchases,” said Paratici during an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

“We are happy with De Ligt’s performance and having gotten to know him well over the past few months, we are convinced that we have made a good investment.”

Juventus, who slipped to second in the Serie A table after their draw with Sassuolo of Sunday afternoon, will be hoping that their investment in the Dutch international pays dividends sooner rather than later as they continue to chase their ninth straight Scudetto.