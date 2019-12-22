Parma v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be looking to continued their impressive form this season as they welcome Brescia to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in Serie A.

But the Rondinelle themselves have improved since Eugenio Corini’s return to the bench, winning two of their last three games.

Parma though are operating at the other end of the table so far this term and can move within two points of high-flying Cagliari with three points, which would take them into the Christmas break as unlikely European contenders.

Roberto D’Aversa will be hoping to win a third consecutive Serie A match for the first time as Parma boss, with no Crociati coach managing that since Roberto Donadoni in 2014.

The hosts have won 11 of their 18 top-flight meetings with Brescia, drawing three and losing four.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barilla; Sprocati, Kulusevski, Gervinho.

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa.