Parma v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Brescia travel to one of their toughest venues on the road in recent years when they make the trip south to face Parma in Serie A action on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Kulusevski, Sprocati, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Inglese, Karamoh, Kucka, Cornelius.

Brescia (4-3-1-2):Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Mateju; Spalek, Tonali, Bisoli; Romulo; Balotelli, Torregrossa.

Unavailable: Ndoj, Dessena.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have won 11 of their 18 matches against Brescia in Serie A: three draws and four losses.

– Parma have scored in each of their nine home matches against Brescia in Serie A: seven wins, one draw and one defeat.

– Parma could win three consecutive matches in Serie A for the first time under Roberto D’Aversa: the last Parma coach to do so was Roberto Donadoni back in March 2014.

– Brescia have conceded the most goals from corner situations in Serie A this campaign (eight).

– Parma have netted the most left-footed goals in Serie A this season (13, including seven of their last eight); on the other hand, Brescia have scored just 14 goals in total.

– Brescia could win two consecutive away matches for just the third time in their Serie A history after 1931 and 1967.

– Parma conceded an average of 15 shots per game across the first eight matchdays in Serie A this season, 11 goals conceded – in the last eight matches Parma have conceded an average of 21 shots per game, conceding three goals less (eight).

– Parma’s Gervinho hasn’t scored at home in Serie A since last March (against Atalanta), whilst each of his last five goals in the competition have come away from home.

– Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski is only the second player born after 1/1/2000 to be involved in at least 10 goals in a single season in the history of the top five European leagues, alongside Jadon Sancho.

– Brescia striker Mario Balotelli has been directly involved in five goals in his last five matches against Parma in Serie A (three goals, two assists), with each of those goals during this period coming from set piece situations (corner, direct free kick and a penalty).