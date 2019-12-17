Pescara poke fun at Lega Serie A’s anti-racism message

Pescara have poked fun at Lega Serie A after their recent misguided attempt to tackle racism in Italian football.

Lega Serie A had revealed three paintings of monkeys as part of their anti-racism campaign, with the idea being to highlight that human beings are all one race.

But, unsurprisingly, the move drew criticism across social media, and Pescara’s social media team took advantage of the opportunity.

Complete with well-chosen emojis and the hashtag #NoToRacism, the club’s Twitter account posted a photo of an art gallery, wherein there are people admiring three pictures of dolphins, which appear to be incredibly happy.

Pescara’s social media team have consistently posted in opposition of racism this season.