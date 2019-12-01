Pioli: AC Milan can take confidence from deserved win at Parma

It took a late winner from Theo Hernandez for AC Milan to leave Parma with three points on Sunday but Stefano Pioli believes the Rossoneri were good value for their win.

Milan had dominated for much of the game but didn’t find the breakthrough until Theo’s 88th-minute strike. Pioli, though, is happy that his side were worthy winners while acknowledging they have work to do still.

“Our aim is to think about the next game and to maintain our level of performance,” he told journalists at the Stadio Ennio Tardini during his post-match press conference.

“We don’t improve our place in the table with today’s three points but it gives us confidence.

“We played against a strong team and deserved to win. We created a lot.

“But nothing changes. We have to keep working and keep growing.”

Pioli was particularly pleased with Milan’s team performance, which he admits still needs some work defensively.

“We’re working more as a team,” he said.

“We’re more cohesive and compact.

“I watch Parma a lot and I’ve never seen them suffer so much.

“We have to be more solid though, we have to improve.

“If we didn’t win this would have weighed heavily on us mentally. We need to stay focused because we have tough games ahead.”