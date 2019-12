Stefano Pioli knows that AC Milan have more to do despite winning at Bologna on Sunday evening.

The win was their second in as many games, marking just the second time this season they’ve managed back-to-back victories, and Pioli knows the road ahead is still long.

“There are still so many things that we have to do better,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“We have to make fewer mistakes, but the performances are improving and I’m happy.

“We have a lot to improve.”